West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

