West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $394,000 Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Strategy by 57.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Strategy by 454.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Strategy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

