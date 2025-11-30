West Family Investments Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,258.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,368.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of TLK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
