WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

