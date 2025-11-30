WBI Investments LLC Buys 8,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 196,249.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,848 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

GOOGL opened at $320.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

