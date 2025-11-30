Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,046.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,951,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $65,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.5%

WBD stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Arete lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,150. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,352. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,202,325 shares of company stock worth $23,053,615 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

