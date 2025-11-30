W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $77,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $536,916,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $285,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after purchasing an additional 238,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $67,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4%

GWW opened at $948.63 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $953.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

