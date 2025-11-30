Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $290,000 in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Lincoln National by 82.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 3,927.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LNC opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

