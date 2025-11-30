Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $240,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,990,417.88. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,158 shares of company stock worth $21,277,519. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7%

FIX opened at $978.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $889.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

