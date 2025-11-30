Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $643,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Vipshop by 335.0% during the second quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 506,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,388 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE VIPS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

