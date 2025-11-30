Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 149,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,901. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3%

NBIX stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.