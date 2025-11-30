Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $311,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $3,259,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 390,826 shares in the company, valued at $70,774,680.34. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,699. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

