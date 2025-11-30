Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 21,170 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,235,000 after acquiring an additional 820,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 155,583 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,424,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

