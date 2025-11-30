Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 863.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $11,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 464.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.