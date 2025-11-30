Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $538,132,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.2%

Vertiv stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

