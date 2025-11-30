Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.