Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $91.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

