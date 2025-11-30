Valley National Bancorp $VLY Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,147 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a $15.00 price target on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

VLY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

