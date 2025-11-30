Upwork Inc. $UPWK Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,811 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 415.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Upwork Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $208,729.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $198,478.44. This trade represents a 51.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 18,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $308,833.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,120.40. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,002. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

