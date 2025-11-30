Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,091.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ZYME opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

