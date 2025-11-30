Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2025

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 31.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,956,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hawkins by 294.0% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.