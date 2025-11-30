Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 31.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,956,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hawkins by 294.0% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

