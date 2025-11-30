Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $133,000 Investment in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The company had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.18%.

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.