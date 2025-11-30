Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $209,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.24%.The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

