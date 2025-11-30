Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $200,000 in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,912,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 122,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 467.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $7,785,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 345.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,608,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $7.48 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $562.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.