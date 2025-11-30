Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $247,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 4,715.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 58.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 356.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

