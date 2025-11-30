Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Novavax were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 190,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 74,057 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Novavax by 195.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 880,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 582,858 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 34,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

