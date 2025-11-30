Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 17,078 Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,439,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,753,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,004,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 483,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $77,731.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,467.30. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc bought 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $119,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 628,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,502.40. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,313 shares of company stock worth $947,055 over the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.