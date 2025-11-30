Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Park National Co. $PRK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 66.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 18.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 22,760.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:PRK opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $137.97 and a twelve month high of $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82.

Park National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Park National from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Park National from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

