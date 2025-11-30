Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 65.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Toyota Motor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $201.66 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $81.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

