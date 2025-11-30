TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Stock Position Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,884,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,246,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,303,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,366,000 after acquiring an additional 169,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,797,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

