Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

