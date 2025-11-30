Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,768,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.