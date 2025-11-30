Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $477.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $484.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.