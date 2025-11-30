Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,610,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

