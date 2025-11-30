Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

