The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $815,013,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,475,000 after purchasing an additional 751,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $295.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.27.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

