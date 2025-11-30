The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.6% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,565,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SHW opened at $343.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $398.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.