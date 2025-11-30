The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $474.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.60.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $356.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $436.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

