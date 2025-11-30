The Chemours Company $CC Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75,541 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Chemours worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 964,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 445,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,913 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $12.79 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -15.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

