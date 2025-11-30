The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 9.7% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the second quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co now owns 117,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.