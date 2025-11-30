Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Lifted by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.1% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,164,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

