Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Stock Position Decreased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,867,314,000 after acquiring an additional 375,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

