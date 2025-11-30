Tagger Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TAG)

Tagger (TAG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Tagger has a market capitalization of $59.26 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tagger has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Tagger token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tagger was first traded on December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. Tagger’s official website is www.tagger.pro. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.000558 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,539,287.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tagger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tagger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tagger using one of the exchanges listed above.

