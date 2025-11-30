Sysco Corporation $SYY Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 477,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.20 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

