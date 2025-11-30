Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of OR Royalties worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at $2,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. OR Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

