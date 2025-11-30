Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Herc worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $236.39.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

