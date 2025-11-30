Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Primoris Services worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,260. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,920. This trade represents a 23.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.