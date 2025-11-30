Swiss National Bank Has $8.39 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SL Green Realty worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,176,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. New Street Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SLG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,717.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $79.51.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,900.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

