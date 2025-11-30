Swiss National Bank Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after purchasing an additional 170,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 158,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

