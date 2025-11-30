Swiss National Bank Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Associated Banc worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.23%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.